ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top five players to watch during the tournament

T20 World will begin on Oct 16 in Australia.

Warner was the main player to lead the Aussies to the championship title in last year’s WC.

Babar has been displaying superb performance ahead of Asia Cup.

The cricket T20 World Cup 2022 opens in Australia on Sunday, with the tournament’s top personalities poised to ignite the competition between then and November 13.

AFP Sport highlights five World Cup players to watch:

David Warner (Australia)

Warner will be crucial to Australia’s effort to win back-to-back titles after they won their first T20 World Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates.

At the 2021 World Cup, the dynamic opener scored 289 runs, including three half-centuries, which helped the team defy experts who had virtually written them off.

Warner, 35, has had a shaky run since then, but his recent scores of 75 and 73 against the West Indies and England are evidence of his enduring quality and further proof that you should not write him off.

Virat Kohli (India)

After “King” Kohli scored his maiden international century in 1,020 days at the most recent Asia Cup, social media in India exploded with praise for his homecoming.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan to record his 71st century for India across all forms and end a lengthy batting drought.

In Australia, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul will split the batting responsibility with Kohli.

However, Indian commentators and fans are salivating at the idea of 33-year-old star batsman Virat Kohli playing a pivotal part in their country’s attempt to snap a nine-year worldwide title drought.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Despite his disappointing T20 play since the Asia Cup, the superb Pakistan captain continues to serve as his team’s batting talisman.

Mohammad Rizwan, a fellow opener, surpassed him as the top T20 batter in the world last month, but Babar, age 27, might very well reach top form in the T20 championship.

Babar’s match-winning 110 not out against England at home last month garnered him acclaim from some of the game’s greatest players.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell commented, “Babar is a complete player with his flowing drives and all-round shot range.”

Jos Buttler (England)

After being appointed England’s white-ball captain in June, Buttler has risen to the task of juggling his batting, captaincy, and wicketkeeping duties.

Sunday’s victory over Australia in a warm-up match was a positive sign for England’s hopes against the World Cup champions and hosts in the tournament proper. The opener smashed four sixes during his 68-run innings off 32 balls.

England, along with Australia and India, is among the favorites to win the trophy for a second time after their 2010 victory, and they have a premier batter in the 32-year-old Buttler.

Appears to have recovered from the calf ailment that held him out of the recent 4-3 series victory in Pakistan.

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Boult has maintained his form since last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where he played a significant role in his team’s route to the final.

Boult, 33, can smash any top order with the new ball due to his ability to swing the ball in both directions at tremendous speed.

He got 13 wickets in the World Cup a year ago, more than any other fast bowler, and he is an experienced performer in Australian conditions.

Boult leads a potent New Zealand opening attack alongside Tim Southee as the Black Caps aim to capture their first global title in Australia after finishing second in the previous two 50-over World Cups.

