  ICC T20 World Cup 2022
ICC t20 world cup Points table group 2 | ICC T20 World Cup 2022

ICC t20 world cup Points table group 2 | ICC T20 World Cup 2022

ICC t20 world cup Points table group 2 | ICC T20 World Cup 2022

ICC t20 world cup Points table group 2 | ICC T20 World Cup 2022

  • Virat Kohli hit a magnificent unbeaten 62 as India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs.
  • Kohli added 73 runs with Rohit Sharma and an uninterrupted 95 runs with Suryakumar Yadav.
  • It was his 35th T20 international half-century off 37 deliveries.
In the Men’s T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli hit a magnificent unbeaten 62 as India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs.

After scoring an incredible 82 runs unbeaten against Pakistan, Kohli timed his batting perfectly again in Sydney, adding 73 runs with Rohit Sharma and an uninterrupted 95 runs with Suryakumar Yadav.

After Rohit, who was dropped at 13, was bowled out for a fairly erratic 53 from 39 deliveries, Kohli stepped up, displaying his complete arsenal of strokes, and he eventually reached his 35th T20 international half-century off 37 deliveries.

However in 3rd Match, Zimbabwe overcame Pakistan by one run in a tense match.

Earlier, Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130-8 thanks to the combined efforts of Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan, who split seven wickets.

Pakistan will be confident that they can secure the 131 points necessary to recover from their devastating opener defeat to India on Sunday.

Wesley Madhevere and captain Craig Ervine of Zimbabwe utilized the pace of Pakistan’s seamers to their advantage in a 42-run stand by hitting a flurry of boundaries.

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTN/RTIEDNET RRPOINTS
1 India22000+1.4254
2 South Africa21010+5.2003
3 Zimbabwe21010+0.0503
4 Bangladesh21100-2.3752
5 Pakistan20200-0.0500
6 Netherlands20200-1.6250

 

 

