ICC World Cup 2022 – India vs Netherlands Full Highlights

After scoring an incredible 82 runs unbeaten against Pakistan, Kohli timed his batting perfectly again in Sydney, adding 73 runs with Rohit Sharma and an uninterrupted 95 runs with Suryakumar Yadav.

After Rohit, who was dropped at 13, was bowled out for a fairly erratic 53 from 39 deliveries, Kohli stepped up, displaying his complete arsenal of strokes, and he eventually reached his 35th T20 international half-century off 37 deliveries.

Virat Kohli hit his second consecutive half-century as India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs on Thursday to secure a good place in the T20 World Cup. The Indians came into the match fresh off a thrilling last-ball victory against Pakistan in Melbourne over the weekend, in which Kohli also shone with the bat. They carried some of that intensity to Sydney Cricket Ground, where they won 179-2 before holding the feisty Dutch to 123-9 in front of 36,000 fans. Kohli (62 not out off 44 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (53 off 39 balls) put on a 73-run stand.

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

