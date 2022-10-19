ICC World Cup 2022 – Ireland vs Scotland Full Highlights

Richie Berrington, the captain of Scotland, chose to bat first against Ireland after winning the toss.

Thanks to a record-breaking innings from Michael Jones at the top of the order, Scotland put up their highest-ever total.

Jones led his team to a respectable 176 with a magnificent 86, the best score by a Scottish player in a T20 World Cup.

Berrington’s team got off to a poor start before the captain decided to step up the game and get the runs flowing. Curtis Campher and Mark Adair of Ireland bowled superbly to keep Scotland within striking distance.

Ireland vs Scotland Full Highlights

Advertisement

At the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Curtis Campher’s 72-run innings off 32 balls helped Ireland defeat Scotland by six wickets in a T20 World Cup qualifying Group B encounter. In addition, George Dockrell scored 39 runs off of just 27 pitches. For Scotland, one wicket apiece was taken by Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, and Michael Leask. Scotland chose to bat first and initially lost wickets, but Michael Jones’ 86-run innings helped the team reach 176/5 in just 20.0 overs. Campher was outstanding for Ireland with the ball and claimed two wickets. Joshua Little and Mark Adair both took one wicket in addition to him.

Watch Video

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2022 – West Indies vs Zimbabwe Full Highlights West Indies, two-time champions, have escaped a humiliating first-round exit. They defeated...