ICC World Cup 2022 – Pakistan vs India Full Highlights

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya each took three wickets as India limited Pakistan to 159/8.

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and best yet.

Advertisement

India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup opener on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground thanks to the play of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya (MCG).

India faced early setbacks in their chase of 160 as they lost four wickets. However, when Kohli and Pandya intervened, they assisted the team in recovering and increased the pressure on the bowlers

Pandya (40) and Kohli (82) had a partnership of 113 runs off 78 balls before to Pandya’s departure.

Despite the fact that they jointly controlled the game, India suffered a setback after Panday’s dismissal, and the match entered a tense period in the last over.

Pakistan vs India Full Highlights:

Virat Kohli produced one of the most memorable innings in T20 World Cup history, scoring an unbeaten 82 as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Throughout the chase for 160, India was in trouble, but Kohli first served as an anchor, then took on the mantle of hitting the big ones, and in the end, it was his class that helped India defeat Pakistan. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya each took three wickets as India limited Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

Also Read Pak vs India: India defeats Pakistan with 4 wickets in a thriller contest Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli score over 100 runs. For his undefeated...