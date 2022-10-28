ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule – How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming? Afghanistan vs Ireland | Australia vs England

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How to WatchAfghanistan vs Ireland | Australia vs England Live Streaming – The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming?

Watch live In India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Hence, Star Sports channels will broadcast all the matches of the tournament in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, where fans with subscriptions can enjoy the matches.

Advertisement Watch live In Afghanistan In Afghanistan, RTA Sports and Ariana TV will broadcast ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Watch live In Sri Lanka In Sri Lanka, Siyatha RV will present the live-action of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Watch live In Bangladesh In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will broadcast the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Advertisement Watch live In Pakistan In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will present the tournament to viewers. Watch live In Nepal In Nepal, Star Sports will broadcast the tournament. Watch live In Australia In Australia, Kayo Sports and Foxtel will present the live telecast and live stream of the tournament. Advertisement Watch live In New Zealand In New Zealand, Sky Sports will present the live telecast of the tournament. Watch live In South Africa In South Africa, SuperSport will present the live-action of the tournament. Watch live In the United Kingdom In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the tournament. Advertisement Watch live In Caribbean (West Indies) In the Caribbean region (West Indies), ESPN will present the live-action of the tournament. Watch live in United States In the United States, Willow TV and Willow Xtra will present the live streaming and live telecast of the matches of the tournament. Watch live In Canada Willow TV Canada will present the tournament in Canada. Advertisement Watch live In UAE and Middle-East In UAE and Middle-east, BeIN Sports will present the live action of the tournament. Expected Playing XI Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade/Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood MATCH DETAIL Match: Australia vs England Advertisement Venue: Perth Time: October 28,1:00 PM IST Expected Playing XI Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.. MATCH DETAIL Match: Afghanistan vsIreland Advertisement Time: October 28, 9:00 AM IST