ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule – How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming? NZ vs SL

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How to Watch NZ vs SL Live Streaming – The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming?

Watch live In India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Hence, Star Sports channels will broadcast all the matches of the tournament in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, where fans with subscriptions can enjoy the matches.

Watch live In Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, RTA Sports and Ariana TV will broadcast ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Watch live In Sri Lanka In Sri Lanka, Siyatha RV will present the live-action of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Watch live In Bangladesh In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will broadcast the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Watch live In Pakistan In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will present the tournament to viewers. Watch live In Nepal In Nepal, Star Sports will broadcast the tournament. Watch live In Australia In Australia, Kayo Sports and Foxtel will present the live telecast and live stream of the tournament. Watch live In New Zealand In New Zealand, Sky Sports will present the live telecast of the tournament. Watch live In South Africa In South Africa, SuperSport will present the live-action of the tournament. Watch live In the United Kingdom In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the tournament. Watch live In Caribbean (West Indies) In the Caribbean region (West Indies), ESPN will present the live-action of the tournament. Watch live in United States In the United States, Willow TV and Willow Xtra will present the live streaming and live telecast of the matches of the tournament. Watch live In Canada Willow TV Canada will present the tournament in Canada. Watch live In UAE and Middle-East Expected Playing XI In UAE and Middle-east, BeIN Sports will present the live action of the tournament. New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara MATCH DETAIL Match: NZ vs SL Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date and Time: October 29, 1:30 PM IST Also Read T20 World Cup 2022 – NZ vs SL Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11 Sri Lanka and New Zealand will meet in Match 27 of the...