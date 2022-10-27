ICC World Cup 2022 – South Africa vs Bangladesh Full Highlights

South Africa batted first and scored 205/5 in 20.0 overs.

Rossouw getting 109 off 56 balls and Quinton de Kock scoring 63.

Anrich Nortje took four wickets for the Proteas, while Tabraiz Shamsi took three.

Advertisement

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 104 runs in Thursday’s T20 World Cup match here. South Africa batted first and achieved an impressive 205 for 5, led by Rilee Rossouw’s whirlwind 56-ball 109 and Quinton de Kock’s 38-ball 63. The Proteas then returned to bowl out Bangladesh in 16.3 overs for 101.

Anrich Nortje (4/10) was South Africa’s most successful bowler, while Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20) took three wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan (2/33), Taskin Ahmed (1/46) and Afif Hossain (1/11) took wickets for Bangladesh.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Full Highlights

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 104 runs in the Super 12 Group 2 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, thanks to a 109-run innings by Rilee Rossouw and a four-wicket haul by Anrich Nortje. South Africa batted first and scored 205/5 in 20.0 overs, with Rossouw getting 109 off 56 balls and Quinton de Kock batting 63. Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets for Bangladesh. Later, Bangladesh could not even get close to the score, as Nortje claimed four wickets and Tabraiz Shamsi took three, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 101. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj each took one wicket.

Advertisement

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2022 – India vs Netherlands Full Highlights Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 62 as India beat the Netherlands by...