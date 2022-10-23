ICC World Cup 2022 – Sri Lanka vs Ireland Full Highlights

Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten 68-run knock led Sri Lanka to a nine-wicket win over Ireland.

Sri Lanka restricted Ireland to 128/8 in 20 overs with spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana taking two wickets each.

Sri Lankan spinners ripped through Ireland’s batting line to restrict them to 128/8 before Kusal Mendis’ 86-ball knock propelled Sri Lanka to their first Super 12 victory of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

Set a target of 129, Sri Lanka cruised to victory in just 15 Overs, with nine wickets in hand, thanks to a brilliant knock from Mendis up the order.

The right-handed batter batted unbeaten for 68 runs off 43 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and three sixes.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Full Highlights:

