ICC World Cup 2022 – Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Full Highlights:

Sri Lanka put up a tough total against the Dutch thanks to Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka’s late runs and Mendis’s brilliant knock.

Kusal Mendis hit a well-timed half-century, and Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets to help Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 16 runs and move on to the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup. The game took place in Geelong on Thursday.

On a sunny afternoon at Kardinia Park, the wicketkeeper-batsman scored a swashbuckling 79 from 44 balls. This helped Sri Lanka get to 162 for six. Then, despite opener Max O’Dowd’s unbeaten 71, the talismanic Hasaranga kept Netherlands to 146 for nine.

Max O’Dowd’s unbeaten 71 runs off 53 balls didn’t matter because Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 16 runs in the first-round match on Thursday at Simons Stadium in Geelong. With the win, Sri Lanka became the first team from Group A to move on to the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup. Netherlands was still in the hunt for 163 runs after O’Dowd’s hit, but he didn’t have much help from the other batters. Maheesh Theekshana took two wickets, and Wanindu Hasaranga took three. Earlier, Kusal Mendis scored 79 runs quickly, which helped Sri Lanka get to 162 for 6. Bas de Leede and Paul van Meekeren each took two wickets for Netherlands.

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

