ICC World Cup 2022 – UAE vs Namibia Full Highlights

  ICC World Cup 2022 – United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Full Highlights
The United Arab Emirates defeated Namibia by seven runs in their first-ever Twenty20 World Cup game on Thursday, sending the Netherlands into the tournament’s Super 12.

If the Africans had won, they would have joined Sri Lanka in the next round instead of the Dutch, but the UAE held them to 141-8 as they chased 149 for victory.

David Weise’s 55 off 36 went in vain as UAE held Namibia to 141 for 8 while defending their 148 for 3 in the last Group A match of the 2017 T20 World Cup on Thursday at Simonds Stadium, Geelong. Earlier, Muhammad Waseem smashed 50 runs off 41 balls and skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan hammered 43 not out off 29 balls to help UAE achieve a competitive total after deciding to bat first. The UAE’s win over Namibia kept both teams on two points, and the Netherlands, with four points, marched into the Super 12s, trailing table-topper Sri Lanka in Group A.

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

