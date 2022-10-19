ICC World Cup 2022 – West Indies vs Zimbabwe Full Highlights

West Indies, two-time champions, have escaped a humiliating first-round exit.

They defeated Zimbabwe by a score of 31 runs, keeping them in the running for a Super 12 position in Group B.

Zimbabwe would regret squandering the opportunity to firmly establish their spot in the Super 12.

The burden was back on Zimbabwe as they gave up 16 runs in the last over.

Significant partnerships were avoided in the middle overs when Jason Holder arrived to take 3 wickets, breaking Zimbabwe’s middle over.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Full Highlights

In Group B encounter of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs thanks to a four-wicket performance from Alzarri Joseph and a 45-run effort from Johnson Charles. Jason Holder also claimed three wickets in addition to him. Wesley Madhevere got Zimbabwe off to a good start in their chase of 154 by scoring 27 runs off just 19 balls, but later West Indies bowlers struck one by one to dismiss Zimbabwe for 122. Luke Jongwe led Zimbabwe in scoring with 29 runs. Earlier, Blessing Muzarabani and Sean Williams each took one wicket, while Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza took three wickets.

