Articles
ICC World Cup 2022  Zimbabwe vs Ireland Full Highlights – Ireland’s Men’s T20 World Cup campaign got off to a shaky start in Hobart, as Sikandar Raza inspired Zimbabwe to a 31-run victory.

Zimbabwe lost three early wickets after being asked to bat first in Hobart, but Raza put together key partnerships to lead the team to 174-7.

Paceman returns Blessing Muzarabani took three wickets to help Zimbabwe limit Ireland to 143-9.

Also check: T20 World Cup 2022 Points table after Zimbabwe vs Ireland – Group B Match

The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

Zimbabwe VS Ireland Full Highlights:

Zimbabwe defeated Ireland by 31 runs in their Group B, round one match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart, thanks to fiery bowling spells from pace trio Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, and an all-round performance by Sikandar Raza. Zimbabwe produced a clinical performance to defeat the Irish, who had a dangerous batting lineup. First, it was Raza’s 82 off 48 that propelled Zimbabwe to 174/7, and then Muzarbani (3/23) led his side’s success with the ball, limiting Ireland to 143/9 in 20 overs.

