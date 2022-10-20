Sunil Gavaskar’s pre-tournament comments was noteworthy.

‘If the Indian team does not win this T20 World Cup…’: Gavaskar’s fiery statement ahead of the India-Pakistan match

Sunil Gavaskar’s pre-tournament comments was noteworthy. India’s preparations make the former captain think they’ll win the World Cup. Since last year’s World Cup, India’s T20 World Cup redemption versus Pakistan in Australia has been eagerly anticipated. India and hosts Australia are favourites, and Sunil Gavaskar made a surprising statement before their tournament opener on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India’s preparations make the former captain think they’ll win the World Cup. India won pre-World Cup home series against Australia and South Africa. India travelled to Australia to acclimatise after the series ended in Indore on October 4. Two Western Australia practise matches and a warm-up versus the hosts followed.

“Certainty. This T20 World Cup, India is ready. Three weeks before the event, they are practising against excellent teams in Australia. Apart from these games in Australia, the Indian team played six T20 matches at home and won four, indicating they are ready for the big event “Mid-Day columnist Gavaskar. The renowned batter says the Indian squad is upbeat despite two major injuries. Jasprit Bumrah’s stress fracture sidelined him after Ravindra Jadeja’s withdrawal. Before Shami replaced Bumrah, Deepak Chahar died. Gavaskar said India still wants an ICC title. “India has done well in white ball bilaterals at home and overseas, but not in multilateral events. They’ve entered the event chilly. However, this time Indian cricket fans are hoping that the Cup would return home with a good combination of youth and experience. India is humming without Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja “said.

On Wednesday, India’s captain Rohit Sharma stressed positive pressure management. Rohit stated opening the World Cup against Pakistan will not help India win. These include death bowling, team combinations, and hitters firing, but Gavaskar thinks the Indians would feel at home in Australia with tremendous crowd support and support staff. “Even the best T20 teams can fail in a few deliveries. The hosts will have home field advantage and fan support as defending champions. Fans support the Indian team abroad. International sports are all about pressure “Ex-Indian captain said.

