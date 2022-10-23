Iftikhar Ahmed hits four six-ball maximums

- Iftikhar Ahmed saved Pakistan with a brilliant half-century.
Iftikhar Ahmed saved Pakistan with a brilliant half-century after young pacer Arshdeep Singh struck early in the highly anticipated match between the archrivals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Arshdeep dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for a golden duck in the high-octane match. After the left-arm pacer bounced Mohammad Rizwan for four runs in 12 balls, the green shirts were under pressure.
Iftikhar’s power-hitting turned the game around, scoring 51 runs in 34 balls. Axar Patel conceded three sixes after Ashwin was hit over long-on. Axar’s first was slog-swept over the leg side, the second was pumped 97 metres down the pitch, and the final shot went over the rope despite KL Rahul’s incredible jump.
