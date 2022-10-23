Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Iftikhar Ahmed hits four six-ball maximums
Iftikhar Ahmed hits four six-ball maximums

Iftikhar Ahmed hits four six-ball maximums

Articles
Advertisement
Iftikhar Ahmed hits four six-ball maximums

Iftikhar Ahmed saved Pakistan with a brilliant half-century after young pacer Arshdeep Singh struck early in the highly anticipated match.

Advertisement
  • Iftikhar Ahmed saved Pakistan with a brilliant half-century.
  • Arshdeep dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for a golden duck.
  • Iftikhar’s power-hitting turned the game around, scoring 51 runs in 34 balls.
Advertisement

Iftikhar Ahmed saved Pakistan with a brilliant half-century after young pacer Arshdeep Singh struck early in the highly anticipated match between the archrivals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Arshdeep dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for a golden duck in the high-octane match. After the left-arm pacer bounced Mohammad Rizwan for four runs in 12 balls, the green shirts were under pressure.

Iftikhar’s power-hitting turned the game around, scoring 51 runs in 34 balls. Axar Patel conceded three sixes after Ashwin was hit over long-on. Axar’s first was slog-swept over the leg side, the second was pumped 97 metres down the pitch, and the final shot went over the rope despite KL Rahul’s incredible jump.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kamran Akmal advises Azam to take lesson from Smith's book
Kamran Akmal advises Azam to take lesson from Smith's book
4th Commissioner’s Karachi Marathon held in Karachi
4th Commissioner’s Karachi Marathon held in Karachi
Misbah-ul-Haq thinks Babar Azam targeted owing rumours
Misbah-ul-Haq thinks Babar Azam targeted owing rumours
Brazil made it possible to lift foreign coach ban
Brazil made it possible to lift foreign coach ban
Artur Beterbiev overcomes Yarde to retain heavyweight belts
Artur Beterbiev overcomes Yarde to retain heavyweight belts
Richard Bland and Rory McIlroy share lead at Dubai Desert Classic
Richard Bland and Rory McIlroy share lead at Dubai Desert Classic
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story