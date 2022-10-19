In letter to ACC, PCB criticizes BCCI’s secretary & requests an urgent meeting

PCB requested an urgent meeting after BCCI announced, players would not tour Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup 2023.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested an urgent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the Indian cricket board announced that their squad would not tour Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah’s unilateral statement that they had decided to hold the tournament in a neutral location was denounced by the PCB in a letter to the ACC.

The Asia Cup having a neutral location is not unusual, and we have decided not to visit Pakistan, said Shah, who is also the president of the ACC, after the BCCI’s 91st annual general meeting.

According to insiders, the PCB was offended by the BCCI official’s statement and decided to respond tit-for-tat. The PCB even considered boycotting the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, which is set to take place the following year.

The major competition will take place in India in October and November of next year.

Only in international competitions do Pakistan and India clash; the most recent was the Asia Cup in Dubai in 2022. In 2013, India last played host to Pakistan in a bilateral series.

In light of the tense situation between the two nations, India has not visited Pakistan since 2008. When Pakistan visited India for a limited-overs tour in 2012, the two countries’ last bilateral series took place.

The two nations have only competed against one another at ICC and ACC events during the past few years.