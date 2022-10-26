Advertisement
IND vs NL LIVE Score ICC T20 World Cup 2022

IND vs NL Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherland Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.

The 23rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. India facing off against Netherland on 27th October at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

IND vs NL XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd(wk), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Tim Pringle, Tim Van der Gugten, Fred Klaasen, Paul Van Meekeren.

The Super 12 match between India and Netherlands will start at 12:30 PM (IST).

