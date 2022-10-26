IND vs NL Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherland Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.
The 23rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. India facing off against Netherland on 27th October at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
IND vs NL XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd(wk), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Tim Pringle, Tim Van der Gugten, Fred Klaasen, Paul Van Meekeren.
Netherlands lose their openers in the Powerplay.#NEDvIND | 📝: https://t.co/9FPx3tOBBe
Head to our app and website to follow the #T20WorldCup action 👉 https://t.co/76r3b7l2N0 pic.twitter.com/BrZ9MoSPVK
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
Suryakumar Yadav finishes the India innings in style ⚡
Will Netherlands chase the target?#NEDvIND |📝: https://t.co/2eJmEzrmPu pic.twitter.com/8ElXhO8KdW
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
Virat Kohli brings up back-to-back fifties 🔥#T20WorldCup | #NEDvIND | 📝: https://t.co/9FPx3tOBBe pic.twitter.com/IAUuu33nrZ
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
Rohit Sharma departs shortly after reaching his half-century 👏#T20WorldCup | #NEDvIND | 📝: https://t.co/9FPx3tOBBe pic.twitter.com/XUMqSXzq3x
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
The Super 12 match between India and Netherlands will start at 12:30 PM (IST).
