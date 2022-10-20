IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Melbourne Cricket Ground’s Pitch

The team In Green will face India in their opening encounter on October 23.

The two teams last met at the 2021 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan won by 10 wickets.

Australia will host the tournament, with a total of 16 teams competing.

Advertisement

IND vs PAK: Melbourne Cricket Ground Weather Forecast And Pitch Report For The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 The Indian side, captained by Rohit Sharma, will compete in the ICC T20I World Cup 2022 later this month, hoping to win their first title since the initial success under MS Dhoni in 2007.

Following a poor performance in the T20I World Cup 2021, where they failed to make the semifinals, the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will be hoping for a much better showing in Australia.

Australia will host the T20I World Cup competition in 2022. The Men in Blue will face Pakistan in their opening encounter of the forthcoming T20I World Cup 2022 on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India competes in Group 2 of the tournament, alongside teams from Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

The two teams last met at the 2021 T20I World Cup, when Pakistan defeated their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in their Super 12 encounter in Dubai, registering their first-ever World Cup victory over their neighbours. Mohammad Rizwan slammed an unbeaten 79, while Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 68. Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan bowled a fantastic spell of 3/31 with three coveted scalps of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli.

On October 23, Pakistan will kick off their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against the Men in Blue. Babar Azam’s men were defeated by Sri Lanka in the finals of the recent Asia Cup 2022.

Following the heartbreak of the 2021 T20 World Cup, in which they were eliminated in the quarterfinals, Pakistan will be aiming to rebound in 2022 when they travel to Australia. Pakistan kicks up their campaign against India at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground, followed by four more league games.

Advertisement

The 2009 World T20 (T20I World Cup) champions also reached the final in 2007, where they were defeated by India. They’ve made it to the semifinals three times before, in 2010, 2012, and 2021.

India enters this tournament after winning consecutive T20I series at home against Australia and South Africa. India were eliminated from the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was hosted in the United Arab Emirates. India has only won the T20 World Cup once, in 2007, when it defeated Pakistan in the final of the inaugural tournament in Johannesburg. Aside from Pakistan, India will face Bangladesh, South Africa, as well as the Group A and B runners-up and winners.

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022 – Namibia vs UAE MATCH PREVIEW Namibia will focus on increasing their strike rate when they face UAE....