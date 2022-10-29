The 30th match of the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 will take place at the Perth Stadium, and it will feature a matchup between India and South Africa. The Men in Blue will be in excellent shape and ready to take on their next opponent after earning two victories from their first two contests.

The Protas will also be driven to win the competition because they have already played two games, one of which they won, and the other of which was washed out when they were in a position to win it before it was rained out.

Due to the inclement weather, South Africa were only awarded one point for their performance in that game versus Zimbabwe. The two teams who are currently considered to have the best chances of advancing from Group 2 are India and South Africa. The team that emerges victorious from the forthcoming match will be one step closer to advancing to the knockout stage. Before the World Cup, these two teams played each other in a three-match T20I series, which India won by a score of 2-1. Nevertheless, this matchup promises to be a fascinating and deserving game.

Pitch Report

It is anticipated that the surface in Perth would provide a lot of assistance to the fast bowlers at the beginning of the innings; therefore, the hitters need to be very cautious at the beginning of the innings. Because batting will become significantly easier as the game progresses, the captain who wins the toss would prefer to bowl first if given the choice.

Expected Playing XI

India:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

