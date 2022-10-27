India defeated Netherlands by 56 Runs with 3-Half centuries

- India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs
- Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out), and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out)
- Netherlands was stopped at 129 with the fall of 9 wickets
In their T20 World Cup match on Thursday, India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs after posting 179/2 on the scoreboard.
When India decided to bat, they put on a strong batting performance with dazzling fifty-plus scores from Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out), and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out).
India finished their 20 overs with a total of 179/2 as Kohli struck 62* from 44 and Yadav finished with a 25-ball 51*.
Both sides started with the same lineups for the Group 2 encounter, with India hoping to improve on their exciting triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday by winning two straight games overall.
India Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Netherlands Playing XI:
Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
India defeat Netherlands comprehensively to go on top of Group 2 👏
Standings 👉 https://t.co/cjmWWRz68E#NEDvIND | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/GNVohUnQbwAdvertisement
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
Suryakumar Yadav was the game-changer for India and has been adjudged the @aramco POTM 🌟#T20WorldCup | #NEDvIND pic.twitter.com/M7pNQXr2Qp
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
