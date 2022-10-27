India defeated Netherlands by 56 Runs with 3-Half centuries

India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs

Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out), and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out)

Netherlands was stopped at 129 with the fall of 9 wickets

In their T20 World Cup match on Thursday, India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs after posting 179/2 on the scoreboard.

When India decided to bat, they put on a strong batting performance with dazzling fifty-plus scores from Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out), and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out).

India finished their 20 overs with a total of 179/2 as Kohli struck 62* from 44 and Yadav finished with a 25-ball 51*.

Both sides started with the same lineups for the Group 2 encounter, with India hoping to improve on their exciting triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday by winning two straight games overall.

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands Playing XI:

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

India defeat Netherlands comprehensively to go on top of Group 2

