India defeated Netherlands by 56 Runs with 3-Half centuries

India defeated Netherlands by 56 Runs with 3-Half centuries

Articles
Advertisement
India defeated Netherlands by 56 Runs with 3-Half centuries

India defeated Netherlands by 56 Runs with 3-Half centuries

Advertisement
  • India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs 
  • Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out), and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out)
  • Netherlands was stopped at 129 with the fall of 9 wickets
Advertisement

In their T20 World Cup match on Thursday, India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs after posting 179/2 on the scoreboard.

When India decided to bat, they put on a strong batting performance with dazzling fifty-plus scores from Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out), and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out).

India finished their 20 overs with a total of 179/2 as Kohli struck 62* from 44 and Yadav finished with a 25-ball 51*.

Both sides started with the same lineups for the Group 2 encounter, with India hoping to improve on their exciting triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday by winning two straight games overall.

India Playing XI: 

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk),  Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Advertisement

Netherlands Playing XI:

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

 

 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story