India plans historic Asia Cup visit to Pakistan in 2023: report 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Indian captain Rohit Sharma

  • The BCCI approved India’s 2023 Asia Cup trip to Pakistan.
  • The board has scheduled the visit, which will require government approval.
  • In the second half of 2023, Pakistan will host the 50-over Asia Cup.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday that it would be fine if the Indian cricket team went to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023, according to a report.

“The visit will be subject to the clearance of the government at the time, but right now, it is certainly on the agenda of the board,” it said.

In the second half of 2023, Pakistan will host the 50-over Asia Cup. After that, the World Cup will be held in India. India hasn’t been able to go to Pakistan since 2008.

Before the October 18 Annual General Meeting (AGM), the BCCI sent a note to the state associations on Thursday that listed India’s plans for next year’s multilateral events.

These included the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, the Asia Cup in Pakistan, and the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Indian website said that a BCCI official said, “As always, it will depend on the approval of the Indian government.”

The report also said that the event could be held somewhere else besides the UAE, such as this year’s Asia Cup. “But the BCCI note seemed to be indicating otherwise.”

