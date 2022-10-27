India vs Netherlands, India had set a target of 180

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav make Half Centuries

The Netherlands did well in Australia and will not be taken lightly by Rohit Sharma’s team.

In their Group 2 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, India and Netherlands have set each other a target of 180, with half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav.

India, which chose to bat first after winning the toss, lost their opener KL Rahul rather early. In the Powerplay, Netherlands’ bowlers had excellent control, limiting India to a score of 32/1.

But when it came time to bring up a half-century, captain Rohit Sharma opened wide his arms. After mentioning his accomplishment, he would quickly leave after being dismissed for a 39-ball 53.

Following his stunning knock against Pakistan, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav increased their aggression, with the former scoring two successive half-centuries in the competition. Yadav, who also played some fantastic smashes and reached his fifty-first run off the penultimate ball, provided him with strong assistance.

India finished their 20 overs with a total of 179/2 as Kohli struck 62* from 44 and Yadav finished with a 25-ball 51*.

Both sides started with the same lineups for the Group 2 encounter, with India hoping to improve on their exciting triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday by winning two straight games overall.

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands Playing XI:

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Suryakumar Yadav finishes the India innings in style ⚡ Will Netherlands chase the target?#NEDvIND |📝: https://t.co/2eJmEzrmPu pic.twitter.com/8ElXhO8KdW — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022

