The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Thursday that India will trip to Bangladesh in December to play two tests and three ODIs This will be the first time India has visited Bangladesh since 2015.
The one-day internationals (ODIs) are going to kick off the month-long journey that Rohit Sharma’s team will be taking, and they will all take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, which is located in Dhaka.
The first exam will begin on December 14 in Chattogram, and the second test will begin on December 22 in Mirpur.
“The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series,” BCB chief Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.
Dec. 4 – First ODI – Mirpur
Dec. 7 – Second ODI – Mirpur
Dec. 10 – Third ODI – Mirpur
Dec. 14-18 – First test – Chattogram
Dec. 22-26 – Second test – Mirpur
