India to travel Bangladesh to play two Tests 3 ODIs, In December

India will visit Bangladesh in December for two tests and three one-day internationals.

Rohit Sharma’s team will play at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

This will be the first time India has visited Bangladesh since 2015.

The one-day internationals (ODIs) are going to kick off the month-long journey that Rohit Sharma’s team will be taking, and they will all take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, which is located in Dhaka.

The first exam will begin on December 14 in Chattogram, and the second test will begin on December 22 in Mirpur.

“The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series,” BCB chief Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.

Dec. 4 – First ODI – Mirpur

Dec. 7 – Second ODI – Mirpur

Dec. 10 – Third ODI – Mirpur

Dec. 14-18 – First test – Chattogram

Dec. 22-26 – Second test – Mirpur

