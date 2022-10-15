Injured Bumrah replaced by Mohammad Shami in T20 World Cup

Injured Bumrah was replaced by Mohammad Shami in T20 World Cup.

Bumrah’s back ailment forced him to withdraw earlier this month.

Shami was recently unable to compete in the home T20 series against Australia due to COVID.

Injured pace king Jasprit Bumrah will be replaced by Indian red ball specialist Mohammad Shami for the next T20 World Cup in Australia, the nation’s cricket authority announced on Friday.

Bumrah’s back ailment forced him to withdraw earlier this month, dealing cricket superpower India a significant setback in the major competition.

Only 17 short-format international matches have been played by backup seamer Mohammed Shami, who was recently unable to compete in the home T20 series against Australia due to COVID.

Before the warm-up matches, Shami will join the team in Brisbane, according to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Prior to their World Cup campaign beginning in Melbourne against bitter rivals Pakistan on October 23, India will play exhibition matches against the hosts Australia and New Zealand the following week.

Since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, the squad has yet to claim a world championship, and subsequent games have seen its bowling attack falter in the dying overs.

Top all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also be unavailable for Rohit Sharma’s team due to a knee ailment. According to the BCCI, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will play in reserve.

