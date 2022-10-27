Advertisement
It makes Saqlain “goosebumps” to watch “artist” Babar bat, he claims

  • Saqlain Mushtaq praised Men in Green captain and ace batter Babar Azam
  • He also discussed his leadership roles in all game forms
  • Babar Azam is motivated to play against Zimbabwe
PERTH: Saqlain Mushtaq, the head coach of Pakistan, has praised Men in Green captain and ace batter Babar Azam.

In an interview with ICC Digital, Mushtaq stated that watching Azam bat is a treat.

“Babar Azam is an artist. It gives me goosebumps while watching him bat in the nets. It’s so beautiful,” said Mushtaq.

Azam remarked that being listed alongside the greatest players in the history of the sport is an honour for him.

“When your name is included in the list of contemporary greats, that gives you confidence,” said Babar.

“The aim is to try and perform well in every game as the team expects me to deliver them a win,” he added.

The right-hander also discussed his leadership roles in all game forms.

“By the grace of Allah, I have honed my man-management skills and learned a lot of things,” he concluded.

Today, Thursday, in Perth, Pakistan will play Zimbabwe in their second game of the current T20 World Cup.

After a thrilling contest, the Men in Green lost their opener against India by four wickets on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Azam would be eager to make up for his golden duck dismissal against India in the game against Zimbabwe.

