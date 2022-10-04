Jim Redmond, father of 400m runner Derek, dies at the age of 81

Jim Redmond, father of former British sprinter Derek Redmond, dies aged 81.

Jim Redmond, the father of former British sprinter Derek Redmond, who helped his injured son finish the 400-meter semifinal of 1992 Olympics.

In one of sports’ most iconic moments, has passed away at the age of 81.

The quickest timer in his heat, Derek, who was in excellent shape going into the Barcelona Games, tore his hamstring on the back straight. But instead of going to the doctor, he made an effort to stagger to the finish line.

As he rounded the curve, he was joined by his father Jim who barged past track officials and waved them away, holding his inconsolable son and crossing the line together as the fans at the stadium gave them a standing ovation.

“Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim,” the Olympic Games said on Twitter on Tuesday.

