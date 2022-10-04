Jim Redmond, father of 400m runner Derek, dies at the age of 81

Advertisement
Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim.
Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IyHekB2fyP
— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) October 4, 2022
Advertisement
“Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history.”
Team GB said: “Rest in peace Jim Redmond, father to Derek, whose Olympic moment will never be forgotten.”
Two decades after helping Derek cross the line, Jim would go on to be a torch bearer at the London 2012 Olympics.
Advertisement
“Whatever happened, he had to finish and I was going to help him finish,” Jim had told the BBC after the race.
“We started his career together and we were going to finish it together.”
Advertisement