Jonny Bairstow confirms he wont play in 2022 after injury

Jonny Bairstow has said he won’t play again this season after undergoing surgery to mend a fractured leg he incurred in a “freak accident.”

The accident occurred while Jonny Bairstow was playing Golf.

After being selected for England’s T20 World Cup team just hours earlier, Bairstow was forced to withdraw after breaking his leg when slipping on his way to the tee box.

Last week’s birthday boy Bairstow has already been disqualified from the 2018 World Cup in Australia.

He stated on Monday that there was no chance he would be healthy enough to play in England’s three-test series against Pakistan in December.

Bairstow acknowledged that he yelled “uncontrollably” after crashing on the course.

He said on Instagram, “The real damage was as follows… a fractured fibula in three places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a few other things.” “Overall, I think I did a good job on it!”

“Anyway… on the bright side, the procedure went well, and I am now three weeks out from the procedure, and my staples have been taken out,” he continued.

“One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022… however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds!!”

In his greatest year of his Test career, Bairstow had been in outstanding form for England, collecting 1,061 runs, including six hundreds, at an average of 66.31.

As stated by Bairstow to the Daily Telegraph: “Normally, if you slide, you land on your bum, which wouldn’t have been a problem because the seat has lots of padding.

“However, as I tried to recover equilibrium this time, my left ankle twisted to the right, dislocated, and my weight shifted to my left lower leg. I immediately heard it snap.

I descended a few steps before slipping. I had down 3/4 of the way when I collapsed into a heap. It everything occurred so rapidly that it’s all a haze.

“I screamed. screaming fits like you might hear on a rugby field. When the adrenaline started to work, I realised I needed an ambulance. Without medicines, the following three hours were not enjoyable.

