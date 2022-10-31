UFC middleweight Junyong Park’s second-round finish left uncertainty

Uncertainty lingered despite a commanding effort that resulted in a second-round finish for UFC middleweight Junyong Park.

Park (15-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) won his second straight fight by submitting Joseph Holmes with a rear-naked choke during the preliminary bouts of UFC Fight Night 213 at UFC Apex. The South Korean middleweight made a motion for them to keep quiet as Park’s corner started to applaud the stoppage.

After tapping Holmes (8-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Park subsequently explained that what appeared to be a “humble in triumph, humble in defeat” moment actually had a much deeper meaning. He typically lives up to the prior adage, but this time was different.

“There’s been a tragedy not too long ago in Korea, and as much as I want to celebrate, I’m holding back,” Park told reporters via interpreter at the post-fight news conference.

A crowd surge incident on a narrow street in Seoul that occurred during Halloween festivities resulted in the deaths of 150 people. The street is located in the capital of South Korea.

“I just got word, because the team didn’t want to tell me, that my friend was a part of the tragedy that happened,” Park said. “I just got word that my friend is awake, but my main goal now is to get back, get on my phone, and start making calls back home.”

Park was delighted with his performance because all of his hard work leading up to this match paid off, but he couldn’t celebrate because he was worried about his friend and others in the disaster.

Park’s sixth UFC win was his first stoppage over Holmes. He defeated Eryk Anders by split decision in May. Park also defeated Marc-Andre Barriault, John Phillips, and Tafon Nchukwi.

