India’s third Super 12 match against South Africa in the Men’s T20 World Cup at Perth

K.L. Rahul will open the batting in Sunday’s match at Perth

He has scored a combined total of just 13 runs so far from both matches

Ahead of India’s third Super 12 match against South Africa in the Men’s T20 World Cup at Perth, batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed that K.L. Rahul will open the batting in Sunday’s match at Perth, brushing aside suggestions that Rishabh Pant could open in place of him. The match will take place on Sunday.

Rahul has not gotten off to the best start in India’s victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands; he has scored a combined total of just 13 runs so far from both matches.

“No. we are not really thinking that. Two games isn’t anyways a good enough sample size. He’s been batting really well and has batted well in practice games also. So, we are not looking at any such thing at the moment,”at the pre-game press conference, Rathour made the statement.

