Kiwis defeated Bangal Tigers by 8 wickets in 3rd T20

Kiwis trounced Bangladesh by eight wickets in the third Twenty20 game of the ongoing tri-nation series played in New Zealand on Sunday.

Black Caps batsman Devon Conway helped his team chase down the straightforward target of 138 by scoring an unbeaten 70.

Ish Sodhi of New Zealand became the sixth bowler to record 100 wickets in Twenty20 international competition.

Devon Conway leads the way with 70* in the chase. On the board in the T20 Tri-Series at Hagley Oval. Scorecard | https://t.co/UH7fhDcMYY #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/yOrOwzrhVL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 9, 2022

Bangladesh’s tri-series encounter in Christchurch saw them limited to 137-8. To add to his century of victims, Sodhi (2-31) removed top scorer Najmul Hossain Shanto in his first over. Soon after, he dismissed Mosaddek Hossain to further halt Bangladesh’s mid-innings momentum. On a pitch that gripped and spun, fellow spinner Michael Bracewell (2-14) was also quite successful, justifying captain Kane Williamson’s choice to bowl first. Shanto, one of three new players from the Bangladeshi team that lost the opening match against Pakistan by 21 runs on Friday, helped Bangladesh get off to a strong start with a score of 33 from 29 balls. Advertisement The scoring rate dropped in the middle of the game before Nurul Hasan’s undefeated 25 off 12 shots, which included two sixes, increased it. Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh and a world-class all-rounder, hit 16 runs off of 16 balls despite missing the opening game due to a delayed flight to Christchurch. The team that lost against Pakistan on Saturday by six wickets had one alteration, with Adam Milne taking the place of fast bowler Blair Tickner. But Milne quickly discovered that his name was being added to New Zealand’s growing injury list. He barely bowled two overs before departing the field after pulling up with stiffness in his abdomen.

