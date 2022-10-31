One of the most well-known people in the world, Virat Kohli has a sizable fan base both offline and online

The batsman, who is now in Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022, expressed his displeasure on his Instagram account

A video of his hotel room went viral online without his knowledge or permission

\The International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed its displeasure on Monday when it appeared that an unknown person had recorded inside of the hotel room that Indian batter Virat Kohli was staying in while in Perth.

“The ICC is incredibly disappointed by the gross invasion of privacy suffered by a member of the Indian travelling party at the Crown Perth, during their team’s pre-event preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022,” ICC said in a statement.

“We continue to work with event hotels and security providers to ensure that this remains an isolated incident and player privacy is fully respected at all times.”

Virat Kohli previously been quoted as saying that he is “paranoid about his privacy” and has condemned the conduct of the intruder.

In a statement to the AFP, a representative for Crown Resorts said:

“We are aware of an incident involving a contractor and the privacy of a guest at Crown Perth.”

“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident.

“We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors.

“Crown took immediate steps to rectify the issue, including launching an investigation, standing down the individuals involved.

“The original video was also swiftly removed from the social media platform.

“We are also cooperating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress our investigation.”

