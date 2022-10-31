Advertisement
  • Jotko has been cut from the organisation, bringing an end to his nearly decade-long run with the promotion
  • Jotko was able to start his professional career undefeated, going 13-0 before being signed by the UFC
  • Jotko’s record in the UFC stands at 11-6, making him eligible for retirement from the organisation
Krzysztof Jotko has competed for the last time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

UFC Roster Watch on Twitter made the announcement that Jotko has been cut from the organisation, bringing an end to his nearly decade-long run with the promotion.

At his most recent outing, the Polish fighter was defeated by Brendan Allen via first-round rear-naked choke at UFC Vegas 61 earlier this month. The fight took place earlier this month. Jotko had a two-fight win streak snapped by that defeat. Prior to that, he had won consecutive fights at UFC Vegas 38 and UFC Vegas 53, defeating Misha Cirkunov and Gerald Meerschaert respectively.

Jotko was able to start his professional career undefeated, going 13-0 before being signed by the UFC. The product of American Top Team (ATT), who made his debut at UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Bigfoot in 2013, was victorious in his first fight, which was against Bruno Santos. The first time he ran into trouble was in his next fight against Magnus Cedenblad, who finished him off with a guillotine choke in the second round.

After suffering his first defeat in the UFC, Jotko went on a winning streak of five matches, defeating the likes of Scott Askham, Tamdan McCrory, and Thales Leites along the way. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old was unable to continue his winning streak, as he was defeated by David Branch, Uriah Hall, and Brad Tavares in his next three fights. This brought an end to his winning streak.

Thankfully, Jotko was able to get back into the win column and go on to secure three more victories. On the other hand, he suffered a defeat at the hands of Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 25 in May of last year.

Jotko’s record in the UFC stands at 11-6, making him eligible for retirement from the organisation.

Askar Askarov, the number four flyweight in the division, was another fighter who was let go by the UFC. According to the ‘Bullet,’ he asked for his release so that he could address some health concerns that he has been having as of late.

