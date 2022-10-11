Advertisement
Kuldeep picks four as South Africa scores 99

Articles
  • India beat South Africa by 99 runs in the deciding third and final one-day international.
  • It was South Africa’s lowest score in the 50-over format against India.
  • Kuldeep Yadav led the way with four wickets as India bowled out South Africa for 99.
India’s spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav led the way with four wickets as the hosts held South Africa to 99 runs in the deciding third and final one-day international on Tuesday in Delhi.

It was South Africa’s lowest score in the 50-over format against India. The visiting team was out in just 27.1 overs after Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and chose to field.

South Africa’s problems got worse when left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep finished with 4-18 and his fellow wrist spinners Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed each took two wickets.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up the remaining two wickets for the hosts as South Africa lost their last six wickets for 33 runs.

