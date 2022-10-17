Advertisement
Leeds vs. Arsenal in Premier League is suspended due to power outage

Leeds vs. Arsenal in Premier League halted due to a power outage

  • Leeds vs. Arsenal in Premier League is suspended due to power outage.
  • Leeds United vs. Arsenal game was stopped after 23 seconds of action.
  • Referee Chris Kavanagh was not reachable by the video assistant referee officials.
The Leeds United vs. Arsenal Premier League game was stopped after 23 seconds of action because of a power failure at Elland Road.

Referee Chris Kavanagh was not reachable by the video assistant referee officials. The goal line system was also unreliable.
While the players lingered around and the audience waited to see what was happening, Kavanagh spoke with both managers, Jesse Marsch of Leeds and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal, on the sidelines.

A speaker inside the stadium declared there had been a “power cut,” and after about 12 minutes Kavanagh led the two teams of players off the field.

The players and officials returned to the field around 20 minutes later for a pre-game warm-up.

