Leeds vs. Arsenal in Premier League halted due to a power outage

Premier league players will take knee before to show unity against racism
Top-flight games between October 8 and October 16 will focus for Racism....
The Leeds United vs. Arsenal Premier League game was stopped after 23 seconds of action because of a power failure at Elland Road.
Referee Chris Kavanagh was not reachable by the video assistant referee officials. The goal line system was also unreliable.
While the players lingered around and the audience waited to see what was happening, Kavanagh spoke with both managers, Jesse Marsch of Leeds and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal, on the sidelines.
A speaker inside the stadium declared there had been a “power cut,” and after about 12 minutes Kavanagh led the two teams of players off the field.
The players and officials returned to the field around 20 minutes later for a pre-game warm-up.
Advertisement
📰 The game is temporarily suspended, after a power cut causes issues with the referee’s communications systems
— Leeds United (@LUFC) October 16, 2022
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.