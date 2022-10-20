Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liam Hampson was discovered dead in a club in Spain

Liam Hampson was discovered dead in a club in Spain

Articles
Advertisement
Liam Hampson was discovered dead in a club in Spain

A missing Australian rugby league player Liam Hampson was found dead in Barcelona nightclub floor in Spain.

Advertisement
  • A missing Australian rugby league player Liam Hampson was found dead in a club in Spain.
  • Local media said that Liam Hampson’s body was found on a Barcelona nightclub floor.
  • The Redcliffe Dolphins were Mr. Hampson’s Queensland Cup squad.
Advertisement

A missing Australian rugby league player Liam Hampson was found dead in Barcelona nightclub floor in Spain.

Local media said that Liam Hampson’s body was found on a Barcelona nightclub floor following a fall. NRL players reported him missing while travelling in Europe. The 24-year-family old’s is “heartbroken” by his accidental death.

The Redcliffe Dolphins, who will play in Australia’s top-tier NRL next season, were Mr. Hampson’s Queensland Cup squad.

His family said on social media that he was separated from his buddies after leaving Sala Apollo nightclub early Tuesday local time.

After 24 hours, relatives requested aid finding him.

According to the Brisbane Times, Barcelona police say employees found Mr. Hampson’s body lunchtime on Wednesday. The report claimed Mr. Hampson fell around 10m within. Brett Hampson, Mr. Hampson’s father, was devastated.

Advertisement

“Liam has a gold heart… words cannot explain our pain,” he posted on social media.

The family thought about Mr. Hampson’s pals, including numerous top-tier gamers, who searched for him. Mr. Hampson joined the Dolphins this year after playing semi-professionally with the Tweed Seagulls in 2019.

Also Read

Hollie Doyle blog: Glen Shiel set for occasional return at Greenlands Stakes at The Curragh
Hollie Doyle blog: Glen Shiel set for occasional return at Greenlands Stakes at The Curragh

Sky Sports Racing representative Hollie Doyle heads to Ireland this end of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Rugby News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story