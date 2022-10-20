Liam Hampson was discovered dead in a club in Spain

A missing Australian rugby league player Liam Hampson was found dead in Barcelona nightclub floor in Spain.

The Redcliffe Dolphins were Mr. Hampson's Queensland Cup squad.

Local media said that Liam Hampson’s body was found on a Barcelona nightclub floor following a fall. NRL players reported him missing while travelling in Europe. The 24-year-family old’s is “heartbroken” by his accidental death.

The Redcliffe Dolphins, who will play in Australia’s top-tier NRL next season, were Mr. Hampson’s Queensland Cup squad.

His family said on social media that he was separated from his buddies after leaving Sala Apollo nightclub early Tuesday local time.

After 24 hours, relatives requested aid finding him.

According to the Brisbane Times, Barcelona police say employees found Mr. Hampson’s body lunchtime on Wednesday. The report claimed Mr. Hampson fell around 10m within. Brett Hampson, Mr. Hampson’s father, was devastated.

“Liam has a gold heart… words cannot explain our pain,” he posted on social media.

The family thought about Mr. Hampson’s pals, including numerous top-tier gamers, who searched for him. Mr. Hampson joined the Dolphins this year after playing semi-professionally with the Tweed Seagulls in 2019.

