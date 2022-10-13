Liam Livingstone’s England Test call-up means Melbourne Renegades must change their BBL preparations.

The all-rounder could play for the Renegades after the Test series and before he goes to South Africa in the SA20.

Liam Livingstone’s call-up to the England Test team means that the Melbourne Renegades will have to change their plans for the start of the BBL.

Livingstone made the team that went to Pakistan in December, but the Renegades still want the all-rounder to play for them after the series and before he goes to the SA20.

But since the Test series ends on December 21 and the South Africa tournament starts on January 10, he is likely to have no more than six games.

Livingstone might be able to play on Christmas Eve against the Hobart Hurricanes and the next five games after that.

The Renegades had the first pick in the draught because they came in last place last season. They will be able to sign a replacement player for Livingstone, which they needed to do anyway because he went to South Africa in the middle of the season.

Any player who was nominated in the draught but was not picked can be brought in.

It is also known that the league still has the power to allow a player to join from outside the draught pool if they are of good enough quality to help the tournament.

Livingstone was not a likely Test contender when the BBL draught took place in late August. The league went to great pains to get the drill off the ground.

With the SA20 and ILT20 starting up, a lot of players will only be able to play in part of the BBL in January. This will put a lot of pressure on the BBL.