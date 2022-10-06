Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Lionel Messi breaks Champions League record, Benfica holds off Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi breaks Champions League record, Benfica holds off Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi breaks Champions League record, Benfica holds off Paris Saint-Germain

Articles
Advertisement
Lionel Messi breaks Champions League record, Benfica holds off Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi breaks Champions League record, Benfica holds off Paris Saint-Germain

Advertisement
  • Lionel Messi breaks Champions League record.
  • Benfica holds off Paris Saint-Germain.
  • Messi opened the scoring after some lovely passing between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar
Advertisement

In their Champions League match on Wednesday at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Benfica held Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw despite Lionel Messi’s magnificent opening goal setting yet another record.

Midway through the first half, Messi opened the scoring after some lovely passing between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, followed by a signature curling left-foot strike from the edge of the area. The Argentine superstar scored the goal, making him the first player in Champions League history to net goals against 40 different opponents.

However, Benfica came back in the 41st minute when an inviting in-swinging cross from Enzo Fernandez was deflected into the goal by PSG defender Danilo.

As a result, after three games, PSG and Benfica are still tied for first place in Group H in terms of points. On Tuesday, the two sides will cross paths one more in Paris. After picking up their first victory of the season against pointless Maccabi Haifa, Juventus is currently in third place with three points.

The better team going into the match on Wednesday, Benfica’s press disrupting PSG’s flow. Gianluigi Donnarumma had to step up on several times to thwart the home team’s efforts.

But Messi appeared to have flipped the game on its head with a flash of brilliance.

Advertisement

There were three of PSG’s top attacking players involved. After finding Mbappe, who sent the ball to Neymar, who then passed it back to Messi for a spectacular goal, Messi drove in from the right and found Mbappe.

The 35-year-old has now scored for club and country in six straight matches, something he hasn’t done in nearly four years.

PSG appeared poised to seize control, but some shaky defending allowed Benfica a chance to tie the score. The equalizer also had a dash of luck, as Fernandez’s cross appeared to skip Goncalo Ramos’ head before glancing off Danilo’s chest and beating Donnarumma.

The defending champions from France came out for the second half with more fervor, and they nearly took the lead numerous times. Neymar’s amazing overhead kick hit the post, and Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos had to make some deft saves against Achraf Hakimi and Mbappe.

But after a powerful run in the closing 10 minutes, Donnarumma needed to be on his toes to stop Rafa Silva from scoring from close range.

In the 81st minute, Messi was removed. The substitution of Pablo Sarabia, according to PSG coach Christophe Galtier, was made purely because Messi was worn out.

Advertisement

“He gave a sign that he intended to remove himself. He felt worn out during the last sprint. He left because a more rested teammate would have been a much better choice at that time because he was worn out “After the game, Galtier commented to RMC Sport.

In the end, both teams likely won’t be very unhappy with a point apiece.

Also Read

Man has Lionel Messi autograph tattooed
Man has Lionel Messi autograph tattooed

Francisco Ranieri met Lionel Messi during a friendly match in Florida. Ranieri...

Advertisement

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI, Full Highlights | PAK vs NZ 2023
PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI, Full Highlights | PAK vs NZ 2023
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan defetaed New Zealand by six wickets in first ODI
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan defetaed New Zealand by six wickets in first ODI
Gareth Bale announced retirement from football
Gareth Bale announced retirement from football
BPL 2023: Azam Khan smashes maiden T20 hundred for Khulna Tigers
BPL 2023: Azam Khan smashes maiden T20 hundred for Khulna Tigers
Ronaldo and Messi to meet in friendly between PSG and Saudi select
Ronaldo and Messi to meet in friendly between PSG and Saudi select
PAK vs NZ: Sharjeel tweets in response of not being included in ODI squad
PAK vs NZ: Sharjeel tweets in response of not being included in ODI squad
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story