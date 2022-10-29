Liverpool can overcome Leeds and remain undefeated at Anfield

At Anfield, Liverpool will try to surpass a streak of victories

When Liverpool plays Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, they will be looking to extend their Anfield winning streak.

If the Reds defeat Jesse Marsch’s squad or draw, they will have gone 30 games without a loss at home. Their joint-sixth-longest such run in club history would result from this. Jurgen Klopp’s team has won 22 of the 29 games so far in the streak while keeping 17 clean sheets.

The teams last faced off in the equivalent match of 2021–22, which Liverpool won 6-0 to surpass Leeds as their biggest opponent.

On that particular night, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk both scored, marking the first time in a Reds XI league match since September 1968 when Ron Yeats and Tommy Smith did so against Leicester City.

Liverpool had already defeated Leeds five times in the Premier League when Klopp’s team defeated them 3-0 at Elland Road earlier in the season. Anfield’s interior beating Leeds 6-0 in the previous campaign The Reds have won the last five meetings at Anfield and have gone undefeated in their last 12 games overall against Leeds.

With two more goals, Mohamed Salah would tie Jack Parkinson for sixth position on the club’s all-time league scorers list. He currently has 121 points.

The international player from Egypt has five goals in his past five league and cup games and seven in his last nine.

At the beginning of his career, James Milner made 54 appearances for Leeds and scored five goals (between 2002 and 2004).

Leeds last won at Anfield in April 2001, a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Rio Ferdinand and Lee Bowyer in the first half. Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard scored a goal before getting ejected.

During the group stage of the Champions League in 2019–20, Marsch guided Red Bull Salzburg against the Reds twice. Both games were losses for him, including a 4-3 setback at Anfield.

