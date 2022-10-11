Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold & Joel Matip out foor 3  weeks

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) were substituted at Arsenal on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip of Liverpool are expected to be out for up to three weeks due to injuries.

Both England right-back Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and center-back Matip (calf) were substituted at Arsenal on Sunday.

Luis Diaz has been out until December with a knee injury suffered against Arsenal.

At Emirates Stadium, Liverpool fell 3-2 to the Premier League leaders.

The Reds are now in 10th place, 14 points behind the leaders, after winning only two of their first eight Premier League games.

Between now and the end of October, Jurgen Klopp’s team has six games set, including a home encounter against champions Manchester City on Sunday (16:30 BST).

They are already missing midfielders Arthur Melo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita due to thigh problems, and defender Andrew Robertson is out with a knee injury.

Curtis Jones has returned to training following a calf injury and might make his Champions League debut against Rangers on Wednesday.

