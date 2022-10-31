Losing ground to other La Liga contenders is Real Madrid

Sunday’s 1-1 draw cost Real Madrid two La Liga points

Real Madrid failed to win as Toni Kroos was sent off in the final seconds

Athletic Bilbao beat Villarreal after Inaki Williams scored a second-half goal set up by Raul Garcia

Real Madrid lost two points in the La Liga race on Sunday when they were beaten to a 1-1 draw at home by a downtrodden Girona.

Girona coach Michel stated in his pre-game news conference that his team was not travelling to the Santiago Bernabeu to merely make up the numbers, and that is exactly what transpired, despite the fact that his team entered the game in third place overall.

Vinicius Jr.’s goal off of Fede Valverde’s low pass gave Madrid the lead in the 70th minute, according to Xinhua. Girona had limited Madrid to long-range opportunities in the first half.

After entering the game in the 75th minute, veteran Girona forward Cristhian Stuani scored five minutes later from the penalty spot after Marco Asensio had handballed.

Real Madrid was unable to secure a victory despite nine minutes of added time when Toni Kroos was dismissed for receiving a second yellow card in the waning seconds.

Real Betis climbed up to fourth after defeating Real Sociedad 2-0 on the road thanks to goals from Juan Cruz and Borja Iglesias in the 85th and 93rd minutes, respectively.

In another match, Athletic Bilbao defeated Villarreal to get back on track thanks to a goal by Inaki Williams in the second half that was set up by a superb pass from Raul Garcia. Athletic dominated after the break and should have won by more than 1-0 despite the first half being well matched.

Osasuna beat Valladolid 2-0 at home to move up to seventh place. Osasuna had the game in hand well before halfway with to goals from Chimy Aliva and Moi Gomez in the 13th and 16th minutes, respectively, of penalties.

