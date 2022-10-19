Real Madrid president inquired about release clause at Manchester City.

The Athletic reported last week that release clause in his five-year contract.

Team that was reportedly interested in Haaland was the Spanish powerhouse.

Advertisement

Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, has stated he is unaware of Erling Haaland release clause at Manchester City.

When City was able to get Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this past summer, they won the contest for the most sought-after signing in sport. The striker has scored 20 goals in just 14 games, which is an impressive start to life in England.

Another team that was reportedly very interested in Haaland was the Spanish powerhouse Madrid, and even now, Los Blancos is still mentioned in connection with a move for the player. Despite the fact that the Norwegian sensation has only recently joined the Blues, there are worries that his tenure may not last as long as anticipated.

The Athletic reported last week that there is a €200m (£175.5m) release clause in his five-year contract that comes into effect in 2024 while his father, Alf Inge, recently claimed that he wants to ‘prove his abilities in all leagues’ and put a time frame of ‘three or four years at the most’ on his City stint.

Madrid would be the most obvious next destination for Haaland if he was to leave City but Perez has moved to downplay any suggestion that the La Liga champions are planning a move. “Release clause for Erling Haaland? I have no idea, honestly,” he said. “We have the best players in the world at Real Madrid.

Also Read Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has “SHATTERED peace in Europe.” US President Joe Biden As the possibility of an all-out war with Russia grows, Biden promised...