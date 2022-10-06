Man City defeats Copenhagen 5-0, with two additional goals from Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland scored two more goals against Copenhagen.

Premier League champions destroyed Copenhagen 5-0 on Wednesday at Etihad Stadium.

Man City has now won three straight games in the group stage

Erling Haaland scored two more goals against Copenhagen to raise his season total to 19 goals in 11 games as the two-time defending Premier League champions destroyed Copenhagen 5-0 on Wednesday at Etihad Stadium.

Before Pep Guardiola substituted him at halftime with Manchester City leading 3-0 after an own goal (which Haaland caused) just before the break, Haaland had scored the team’s first and second goals. From the penalty spot, Riyad Mahrez added a fourth goal, and Julian Alvarez scored his first UCL goal to finish the scoring.

Man City has now won three straight games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Their advantage over second-place Borussia Dortmund, which also triumphed on Wednesday, is still three points. On matchday 5, City and Dortmund will square off in Germany.

On Wednesday, Copenhagen only took two shots in the entire 90 minutes; the first effort didn’t occur until the 72nd minute, by which time Man City had already made 24. As the midfield playmakers (on Wednesday, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo) continue to merely feed the monster, Haaland scored four goals himself in just 45 minutes.

Manchester City now attempt to take advantage of the space in behind the defense whenever it presents itself, as opposed to the past when possession would aimlessly loiter about the penalty area. When Kevin De Bruyne is in charge, Haaland’s runs, which are possibly the strongest aspect of his game, represent a continual and unending threat to the opposing defense, leaving nearly everyone in their path (and in their aftermath) perplexed as to what exactly you’re supposed to do.

