They have every right to defend themselves if Man City has a clear solution to get over the problem with Liverpool FC.

Man City has a clear solution to get over the problem with Liverpool FC.

Liverpool portrays itself as a club where players only joined for the money.

Premier League managers have already been consulted over various issues.

Advertisement

They have every right to defend themselves if Man City has a clear solution to get over the problem with Liverpool FC.

They allowed unfounded allegations to be passed off as facts for far too long as they rose to the top of English football, with traditional elites like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Liverpool portraying them as a club where players only joined for the money. The city is a convenient scapegoat for other clubs’ issues, and Jurgen Klopp was mistaken when he claimed that his team couldn’t compete with the Blues in the transfer market, as he appeared to acknowledge at his news conference on Tuesday.

Standing up when you are correct, though, loses its impact if you don’t equally do the same when you are incorrect. A public apology stating that the shouts are wrong would cost City very nothing and go a long way toward calming tensions, regardless of what else has occurred over the past several days in the awful situation that has developed between City and Liverpool.

Other Premier League managers have already been consulted over various issues he brought up in advance of the midweek games. But after that, it will fizzle out and be completely forgotten as the focus shifts back to events on the field.

Even though City has already condemned the yelling in public numerous times, many people will remember that they failed to do so on Sunday. When questioned about it at his pre-game press conference on Friday, Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly adopt the same tone as when he stated in April that “these people don’t represent who we are and who aspire to be.”

Also Read Lana Del Rey covers Liverpool FC anthem for an upcoming documentary Lana Del Rey covers ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ by Rogers & Hammerstein...