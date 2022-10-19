Manchester City would have preferred a victory over Liverpool on Sunday. They would, of course, Pep Guardiola must do what they do best.

Man City under Pep Guardiola must do what they do best.

City will play Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the Champions League.

A 16-point cushion would have been consoling, but it did not materialize.

Advertisement

Manchester City would have preferred a victory over Liverpool on Sunday. They would, of course, Pep Guardiola must do what they do best.

Even though Liverpool has had a challenging start to the season, they are still maybe the team best positioned to prevent City from winning the Premier League for a third straight year, barring Arsenal from maintaining their present form.

The difference between City and Jurgen Klopp’s team would have been 16 points with a victory at Anfield, but it is now only 10. It will be reduced to seven if Liverpool wins the game they have left to play. Mohamed Salah’s return to form means Liverpool, who demonstrated last season that they can fight their way out of apparently hopeless situations, are more than capable of doing so.

A 16-point cushion would have been consoling, but it did not materialize. Despite the fact that Pep Guardiola and his team undoubtedly arrived in Manchester feeling frustrated, they now have to continue doing what they have been doing for the past five years. When something goes wrong, people see the problems, fix them, get over their disappointment, and try again. They must since they have three challenging games coming up in the next 10 days.

After Sunday’s results, City currently trails league leaders Arsenal by four points, meaning the Blues must defeat Brighton on Saturday to save them from having too much work to do after the World Cup. Graham Potter left his position as manager of the Seagulls, a team that City frequently defeats when they play.

Guardiola may esteem Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton’s head coach, even more than Potter. When his team tore Liverpool limb from limb at Anfield a few weeks ago, the Italian coach had an immediate impact. However, they ultimately had to settle for a 3-3 draw. Brighton has since lost to Spurs and Brentford without scoring, but they still present formidable competition.

Advertisement

In one of the most difficult venues in European football, Signal Iduna Park, City will play Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the Champions League. The Blues have already qualified for the round of 16, but as both clubs drew their previous match, Group G’s top spot and the associated seeding in the round of 16 are still up for grabs.