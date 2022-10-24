Man dies while watching the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India

An India man died of a heart attack while watching the Men In Blue play Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Bitu Gogoi, 34, was watching the intense game with his friends at a movie theatre when he suddenly passed out.

An Indian news agency said that the bad thing happened in the Sivasagar district of the state of Assam. Bitu Gogoi, who was 34, was watching the intense game with his friends at a movie theatre when he suddenly passed out.

He was taken to a hospital nearby, where doctors said he was dead as soon as they saw him.

The 34-year-old man had a heart attack because the match in the movie theatre was too loud.

An autopsy was done, and a team of Sivsagar police officers has started looking into what happened.

The family of Bitu Gogoi said that he did not have any health problems.

India beat Pakistan in a nail-biting match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan was given the chance to bat first. In their 20 overs, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed both hit 50 runs.

The first player was still unbeaten with 52 runs from 42 balls and four fours. On his 51, which took 34 balls, the second player hit four boundaries and two sixes.

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, both pace bowlers for India, each took three wickets.

India got all of the runs they needed on the last delivery of the game, even though they had lost six wickets. This was thanks to a great half-century that Virat Kohli made without being out.

The right-handed batter made a great score of 82 with six fours and four sixes in 53 balls. Hardik Pandya got 40 runs from 37 balls, including a four and two sixes.

