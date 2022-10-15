Manchester player Greenwood arrested for alleged bail breach

Mason Greenwood, a football player for Manchester United, was taken into custody after reportedly violating the terms of his bail.

The most recent arrest was made at his residence in Bowdon, which is located in Greater Manchester.

In January, he was arrested on suspicion of rape and violence as well as making threats to kill.

In January, the striker, who was 21 years old, was taken into custody on suspicion of rape and violence. In addition to that, he was questioned regarding allegations that he made threats to kill people.

Greenwood has not been charged and his bail was renewed in June since he has only made one appearance for England.

According to the Meida sources, the most recent arrest was made at his residence in Bowdon, which is located in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police issued a statement in which a spokesperson claimed the force was “aware of an allegation of a 21-year-old male violating his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday.”

In addition, they stated that “enquiries are still being conducted at this moment.”

Within hours of the internet allegations in January, Greenwood was prohibited from playing or training with his club until further notice.

Both Electronic Arts’ FIFA 22 video game and Nike’s endorsement relationship with him were terminated, and Electronic Arts removed him from active squads in the game.

