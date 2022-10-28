Manchester United are through to the knockout stage of the Europa League thanks to a goal from Ronaldo on his comeback

At Old Trafford on Thursday, Manchester United defeated Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 to advance to the knockout stage of the Europa League. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal of the match to celebrate his return to the team and set the tone for the victory.

Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford scored headed goals in each half of the contest, while a late goal by Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the victory for Manchester United. In a match that was controlled by Manchester United, the victory was decided by four goals. The outcome, which was our fourth win of the group stage, means that there will be a confrontation at Real Sociedad the following week to decide who gets first place and who avoids having to play off against a team who finished third in the Champions League.

After United’s victory of 1-0 at Old Trafford, the San Sebastian club must be defeated by United by a score of two goals or more for the head-to-head matchup to be won.

Ronaldo was brought into the starting line-up by manager Erik ten Hag and scored the third goal of the game from close range after his initial effort had been saved. Ronaldo had been dropped for Saturday’s Premier League draw with Chelsea due to his behaviour in the previous week’s win over Tottenham, but he was brought back in for this game and scored the goal (81).

Marcus Rashford has challenged his Manchester United team to play even more aggressively in their upcoming matches, despite the fact that they defeated Sheriff Tiraspol by a score of 3-0 on Thursday night.

In the penultimate game of the group stage, which we played against the away team, the 24-year-old forward came on as a second-half substitute and played a central role with fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rashford scored a goal with an instinctive header only a few minutes after the hour mark, extending United’s lead to two goals. The assist on the goal came from Luke Shaw.

During the second half of the game, Erik ten Hag’s team pushed the game out of anyone’s reach, and Marcus praised the Reds for remaining calm under pressure.

“I think it’s a mix between frustration and just calmness,” Rashford told BT Sport, when asked about United only having a one-goal lead at the break.

“You have to be calm and keep creating the chances and then be clinical in taking the chances that you create. I think that (the fact) we scored before half time is a big help. We came out in the second half looking for more goals, more spaces, and we found them in the end.”