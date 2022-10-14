Mardan Warriors enter PJL Playoffs, Hyderabad Hunters eliminated

Mardan Warriors beat Hyderabad Hunters by four wickets in the last over of the Pakistan Junior League match.

Haseeb Khan hit an unbeaten 49 off 39 balls (five fours and one six) Mardan’s third win in four matches secured their postseason spot.

The Warriors needed 38 off the last 24 balls to win after being put in to bat by the Hunters.

Advertisement

Haseeb Khan hit a great unbeaten 49 off 39 balls (five fours and one six) to help the Mardan Warriors beat the Hyderabad Hunters by four wickets in the last over of match 10 of the Pakistan Junior League on Wednesday night at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Warriors’ third win in four matches secured Mardan’s postseason spot. The Hunters became the first team eliminated from the playoffs after a fourth straight loss.

Here is the updated PJL points table after match 10:

Haseeb and wicketkeeper Daud Nazar (23 not out, 14 balls, two fours, one six) defied the Hunters, who fought hard despite a low score, with an unbroken 47-run stand. Daud Nazar sealed the win with a four and a six off the first two balls of the last over.

The Warriors started their 129-run chase on the backfoot when Ali Naseer bowled George Thomas for a duck in the first over.

Advertisement

The right-arm bowler removed Olly Cox (5) in his second over and Warriors captain Abbas Ali (3) in his third over to finish a remarkable GSL evening.

At the end of five overs, the Warriors were in trouble, with 37 runs and three wickets.

The middle-order Warriors struggled to score. Haseeb-ur-Rehman claimed the key wicket of Shahzaib Khan (33 off 35 balls, three fours) to halt a 29-run fourth-wicket stand between him and Haseeb Khan.

The Warriors were reeling at 71 for five after 12 overs when Mohammad Nabeel was removed for a golden duck.

The Warriors’ plight deteriorated when Mohammad Zubair Jr. hit wicket Archie Lenham (4).

The Warriors needed 38 off the last 24 balls.

Advertisement

Haseeb and Daud Nazar scored 10 off Muneeb Wasif’s 17th over. The Warriors added 10 runs in the 18th over as Haseeb smacked a six off Dubs Wood. The squandered chance cost Ali 12 runs in the 19th over.

Ali took three for 38 in four overs. Haseeb took one. Zubair grabbed two wickets.

After a top and middle-order collapse reduced the Hunters to 65 for six in 11.5 overs, Ali’s unbeaten 54 kept them in contention. Zubair stayed late to help left-handed Ali.

Their unbroken partnership contributed 63 runs to 128 for six. Ali struck four fours and two sixes in 37 balls. Zubair scored eight undefeated off 16 balls.

The Warriors’ pace and spin hurt the Hunters’ innings. Mohammad Irfan and leg-spinner Lenham each claimed two wickets.

Abidullah and Aimal Khan, the tournament’s most entertaining fast bowlers, each took a wicket in their furious starts.

Advertisement

Hunters openers Saad Baig (captain) and Afaq Khan died for ducks. Moiz Rana scored 17 and Arbaz Khan 22.

Also Read PCB pays young people millions to play in Pakistan Junior League The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened their treasury to pay the...