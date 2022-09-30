Marseille climb to top of Ligue 1 after opening victory over Angers by 3-0

Marseille opens Ligue 1 season with a 3-0 victory over Angers.

Jonathan Clauss scored one goal and assisted on the other two.

Marseille leapfrogs Paris Saint-Germain into the top spot.

On Friday, Marseille ascended to the top of Ligue 1 after opening the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Angers, leapfrogging Paris Saint-Germain.

Saturday’s matchup between Nice and PSG, which is suffering, and Saturday’s matchup between Marseille and PSG, which is now one point ahead of Nice, is

“I knew we had good players, good personalities,” said Marseille coach Igor Tudor, who was banned from the sidelines.

“Jonathan Clauss is an incredible player. I knew it the first time I saw him. And he’s a good kid. It’s a pleasure to be his coach.”

The home squad dominated the first 35 minutes, holding a sloppy and lethargic Marseille team in check.

“The first half was hard fought,” said Tudor. “Angers were up for it.”

However, the hosts were unable to capitalize on their opportunities. Nabil Bentaleb came closest to scoring when his attempt hit the near post.

At the other end, Luis Suarez’s sliced shot came closer to the corner flag than the goal.

Angers were punished for squandering opportunities.

Clauss gave the visitors the lead mere seconds after Adrien Hunou misfired a close-range attempt wide of the Marseille goal.

Suarez found Clauss advancing with space up the left flank after Suarez rapidly shifted the ball into midfield.

The wingback sped toward the penalty area, dribbled past two players, and fired a left-footed shot off the post and beyond goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

“That was a sign, the post was out for us, in for them and that’s decided the game,” Angers coach Gerald Baticle remarked.

“Against these big teams, you have to lead at some point and try to sow doubt,” said Baticle. “When you come in at half-time after you’ve played well but you are behind, it’s psychologically hard.”

After fifty minutes, Suarez hit the mark. Clauss intercepted a weak clearance at midfield and rushed into the penalty area.

This time, he faced Suarez head-on. The Colombian possessed the ball and scored with a home run.

Clauss assisted on the second goal after 59 minutes, finding Gerson at the far post, who blasted past Fofana.

The game subsequently reverted to its initial pattern, with Angers creating and squandering opportunities before Marseille ended the game by passing the ball at a snail’s pace.

“In the second half, they fell away physically and we were the only team playing,” said Tudor. “I liked the state of mind of my players, the sense of sacrifice, the runs, the collective will to win.”

