After two thrilling events in New Delhi, Matrix Fight Night returns to Dubai

Puja Tomar will compete against American Bi Dieu Nguyen

Angad Bisht will have the opportunity to challenge Egyptian Mohamad Gamal

Advertisement

The biggest MMA event in India, Matrix Fight Night, is returning to Dubai after two exciting mixed martial arts events in New Delhi.

On November 18, the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA)-approved event will take place at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai.

Along with announcing last month that the 2019 edition will feature title fights for the first time in the promotion, MFN also stated that it had already secured a broadcast partnership with Disney+Hotstar, one of the major platforms in India. Sanjeet Budhwar from India will compete against Atabek Abdimitalipov from Kyrgyzstan in the evening’s main event.

Sanjeet “The Silent Killer” discussed the upcoming title contest by saying, “I must perform the same action I always take in the octagon in order to defeat my opponent and claim the championship. But this time, it’ll be my hardest fight yet, and I’m eager to go up against a deserving foe.” Atabek Abdimitalipov, a professional MMA fighter with a 4-1 record, continued, “I am eager to participate at MFN and amuse MMA fans in India.”

In the Strawweight Title match, Puja Tomar will compete against American Bi Dieu Nguyen, and Angad Bisht will have the opportunity to challenge Egyptian Mohamad Gamal for the MFN Flyweight Championship. Returning to MFN, Dhruv “Psycho” Chaudhary will compete for the Bantamweight title against Pakistan’s Uloomi Karim.